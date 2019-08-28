A roundup of traffic and road conditions throughout Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.
7:30 a.m.
Both directions of traffic on Palmer Park Boulevard are closed between Wooten Road and Lehmberg Boulevard due to a crash involving serious injuries.
Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map.
Click here for statewide road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation.