Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:13 a.m.
Two additional crashes have been reported on northbound I-25. The first is on south of S. Academy Boulevard. The second is at Cimarron. Both of these crashes are on the shoulder.
8:02 a.m.
A disable vehicle is blocking the center lane of southbound Union Boulevard just north of Woodmen.
7:38 a.m.
Lanes are open on northbound I-25 following a crash between Tomah Road exit and Plum Creek Parkway exit. Traffic will continue to move slow, expect delays.
7:26 a.m.
A crash is blocking traffic on CO-115 at Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. Gazette news partner, KKTV, is reporting that northbound traffic is seeing delays.
--
6:30 a.m.
Northbound traffic on Interstate 25 is nearly halted due to a crash in the gap. The accident, 2 miles north of the Tomah Road exit, is blocking all northbound lanes of the interstate but motorists are using the right shoulder to get through.
I-25 NB: Road closed between Exit 174 - Tomah Road and Exit 181 - Plum Creek Parkway. Update: remains closed during ongoing crash cleanup. Traffic exiting at Tomah Rd/using Frontage Rd as detour. Expect long and increasing backups/delays.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 1, 2019
From Colorado Springs, exit onto CO-105 in Monument and use CO-83 as an alternate route to Denver.