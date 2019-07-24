A roundup of traffic and road conditions in the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
2:14 p.m.
Colorado Springs police tweeted that all southbound North Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted to East Platte Avenue. All northbound North Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted onto Pikes Peak Avenue for the wreck near Bijou Street.
All SB Academy traffic will be diverted onto Platte and all NB Academy traffic will be diverted onto Pikes Peak due to a crash at Academy/Bijou. Please avoid the area and plan for alternate routes.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 24, 2019
1:58 p.m.
A crash in the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Bijou Street is blocking northbound and eastbound traffic.
Crash NB Academy at Bijou, blocking NB Academy and EB Bijou.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) July 24, 2019
10:00 a.m.
The funeral procession of for fallen Fort Carson Green Beret soldier, Sgt. Maj. James G. "Ryan" Sartor, will begin at 10 a.m. The route begins at the west gate of Peterson Air Force Base and end at the Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs police will assume control at Airport Road and Stewart Avenue. The procession then will head south on South Powers Boulevard, west on East Fountain Boulevard, north on South Union Boulevard and then west on East Fountain Boulevard again.
The ceremony at the Shrine of Remembrance is a private event for the family. The public can pay their respects along the route.
8:25 a.m.
An accident is causing northbound traffic delays on Interstate 25 due to a crash at Corporate Drive.
Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map.
Click here for statewide road conditions from Colorado Department of Transportation.