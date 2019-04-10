Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
3:15 p.m.
Colorado Springs is on accident alert.
11:35 a.m.
Colorado State Patrol reports all lanes of Interstate 70 are closed in both directions between Frisco and Copper Mountain due to many crashes. Troopers say it will take hours to clear the road.
11:06 a.m.
As the second Spring blizzard makes it's way into Colorado, officials have shut down part of Interstate 70. Westbound lanes at Exit 201-Frisco are closed due to multiple crashes between Frisco and Copper Mountain.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, over Vail Pass, are closed at Exit 180. Unknown time to reopen.
10:17 a.m.
A crash on northbound Interstate 25 is blocking the merge lane from the Cimarron Street on-ramp.