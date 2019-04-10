Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers before midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers before midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.