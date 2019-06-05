A roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.
8:41 a.m.
A car hit a deer on northbound Interstate 25 at the Cimarron Street exit, on right shoulder. Slower speeds are advised through the area.
7:13 a.m.
Police are reporting an accident on northbound Babcock Road, south of Galley Road. Blockage is unknown.
7:00 a.m.
The crash on North Academy Boulevard, at Brookwood Drive, has been cleared. The northbound center and right lanes are now open.
