Roundup of traffic and road conditions on Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:11 a.m.

The crash on Interstate 25 at Fillmore Exit has been moved to the right shoulder.

7:59 a.m.

The crash on Bradley Road and South Academy Boulevard has been removed from traffic.

7:52 a.m.

Police are responding to a car accident involving a pedestrian at Dynamic and Summerhill drives, just south of Mountain Ridge Middle School.

7:50 a.m.

A crash on northbound Interstate 25 has the right lane blocked at the Fillmore Street Exit.

7:20 a.m.

A crash has been reported on westbound Bradley Road, east of South Academy Boulevard.

7:00 a.m.

A traffic accident involving 3 vehicles has closed all northbound lanes of Marksheffel Road at Bradley Road, Colorado Springs police reported.

