Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

1:30 p.m.

All northbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard are closed due to crash involving semi-truck. All drivers must turn off on Airport Road.

--

12:09 p.m.

A rollover crash at the 400 block of East Caramillo Street, just east of Wahsatch Avenue. Lane blockage is unknown at this time.

--

8:39 a.m.

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on Vermijo and Cascade avenues. Traffic blockage unknown.

--

8:35 a.m.

A traffic accident on Vindicator Drive, by Eagle View Middle School, involves a school bus in crash.

--

8:20 a.m.

A car accident and a fire truck on scene are blocking the right lane of westbound Fillmore Street, west of Templeton Gap Road.

--

7:53 a.m.

A car accident is blocking the left lane on southbound Interstate 25 at Rockrimmon Boulevard.

