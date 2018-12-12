Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
1:30 p.m.
All northbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard are closed due to crash involving semi-truck. All drivers must turn off on Airport Road.
--
12:09 p.m.
A rollover crash at the 400 block of East Caramillo Street, just east of Wahsatch Avenue. Lane blockage is unknown at this time.
--
8:39 a.m.
A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on Vermijo and Cascade avenues. Traffic blockage unknown.
--
8:35 a.m.
A traffic accident on Vindicator Drive, by Eagle View Middle School, involves a school bus in crash.
--
8:20 a.m.
A car accident and a fire truck on scene are blocking the right lane of westbound Fillmore Street, west of Templeton Gap Road.
--
7:53 a.m.
A car accident is blocking the left lane on southbound Interstate 25 at Rockrimmon Boulevard.