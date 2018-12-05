Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
1:02 p.m.
All southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard have been reopened following a crash that involved a pedestrian being hit.
--
11:45 a.m.
All southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard are closed between East San Miguel Street and Palmer Park Boulevard due to a pedestrian being hit by a car. Northbound lanes could be closed too, so use an alternate route.
--
11:10 a.m.
Crash at Lake Avenue and Southgate Road has been removed. All lanes are open.
--
9:45 a.m.
A rollover crash is blocking the right lane on westbound Lake Avenue and the right lane of southbound Southgate Road.