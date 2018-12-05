Rollover accident on Lake Ave and Southgate Road
Caption +

A rollover accident is blocking right lane on westbound Lake Avenue Wednesday. Photo courtesy of City of Colorado Springs.
Show MoreShow Less

Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

1:02 p.m.

All southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard have been reopened following a crash that involved a pedestrian being hit.

--

11:45 a.m.

All southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard are closed between East San Miguel Street and Palmer Park Boulevard due to a pedestrian being hit by a car. Northbound lanes could be closed too, so use an alternate route.

--

11:10 a.m.

Crash at Lake Avenue and Southgate Road has been removed. All lanes are open.

--

9:45 a.m.

A rollover crash is blocking the right lane on westbound Lake Avenue and the right lane of southbound Southgate Road.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments