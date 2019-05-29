Roundup of Wednesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
9:31 a.m.
All lanes of Cimarron and 21st streets have been cleared of the earlier crash.
8:29 a.m.
Update: All lanes on Cimarron Street are open and the right northbound lane of 21st St is now open. The left northbound lanes of 21st Street remain blocked by the earlier rollover crash.
7:55 a.m.
A rollover crash on Cimarron Street, at 21st Street, is blocking the right eastbound lane of Cimarron and northbound 21st Street.