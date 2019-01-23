Roundup of traffic and road conditions on Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
12:05 p.m.
A crash on southbound North Academy Boulevard, north of Union Boulevard, has the right lane of southbound Academy blocked.
Update 9:15 a.m.
Colorado Springs Police Department is off accident alert status.
A crash on eastbound East Cache La Poudre Street and East Hills Road is blocking traffic.
7:54 a.m.
A crash on Lower Gold Camp Road and South 8th Street is blocking traffic.
7:54 a.m.
A crash at East Fountain and South Murray boulevards is slowing traffic in both directions.