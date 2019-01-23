Crash at E Fountain and S Murray boulevards
Live traffic tracker snapshot of traffic accident at East Fountain and South Murray boulevards. Photo courtesy of Gazette news partner, KKTV 11 News.

 Jordan Sherman, KKTV
Roundup of traffic and road conditions on Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

12:05 p.m.

A crash on southbound North Academy Boulevard, north of Union Boulevard, has the right lane of southbound Academy blocked.

Update 9:15 a.m.

Colorado Springs Police Department is off accident alert status.

8:00 a.m.

A crash on eastbound East Cache La Poudre Street and East Hills Road is blocking traffic.

7:54 a.m.

A crash on Lower Gold Camp Road and South 8th Street is blocking traffic.

7:54 a.m.

A crash at East Fountain and South Murray boulevards is slowing traffic in both directions.

