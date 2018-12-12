Colorado Springs residents should strap down outdoor Christmas decorations as wintry winds move across the county late Wednesday, which may also bring some overnight snow.
A high wind watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo reporting that wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph will be possible after lunch time.
The high for Wednesday will be about 55 degrees, with wind gusts increasing to as high as 55 mph. An overnight low of about 20 degrees is expected and there is a 40 percent chance of snow overnight.
High winds are expected to blast a strong cold front from the north, that will move in an easterly direction, meteorologists at the service said. The advisory warns drivers who are traveling along Interstate 25 that conditions will worsen overnight as the winds blast snow across the road.
Thursday's high is expected to be near 40 with winds decreasing to 15 mph in the afternoon. Friday will be sunny with a high of 51.
Warm weather will linger through the rest of the weekend with sunny skies, and highs of 58 Saturday and 53 Sunday.