Colorado Springs may see some smoke Wednesday, blown in from various state wildfires, interrupting an otherwise warm and sunny day.
"The past few days we've had eastern winds, which pushed the smoke away from Colorado Springs," said Larry Walrod, the lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in Pueblo. "It looks like today the winds will turn southerly, which will allow some of that smoke, just patches, to go towards the Colorado Springs area."
Colorado Springs may see more smoke than usual but it will not likely present a health concern. Winds are moving fast and fires are less active, Walrod said.
Wednesday's high is predicted to be 88, according to the weather service. Patches of smoke are expected to start mid-morning and may continue into the night.
Thursday will likely be another hot and sunny day, but there will be up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms, according to the weather service.