Colorado Springs will have another sunny day with a high of 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A slight breeze of 5 to 10 mph is predicted to hit this afternoon, along with partly cloudy conditions.
Parts of central, east central, south central and southeast Colorado are under a hazardous weather outlook, with rain and thunderstorms. Possible hail and wind gusts are predicted over portions of Kiowa, Prowers and Baca counties today and tonight.
Thunderstorms could reach Colorado Springs later this week, with a 30 percent chance of showers and storms predicted for Friday night.
Cooler conditions may continue next week, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms predicted for Monday.