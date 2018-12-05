The weather should remain calm for the remainder of the work week, with the exception of one chilly day on Thursday in Colorado Springs.
The high on Wednesday should be near 45. A chilly day is in store after the temperature drops nearly 30 degrees overnight, bringing a high of 28 degrees Thursday with partly sunny skies.
The weather will warm up over the weekend with a high of 41 Friday, 44 Saturday and 49 Sunday.
Skies should be clear throughout the week, with chances of snow late Friday over the southern mountains.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo report in a weather outlook that there is "some uncertainty" as to where the storm system might track, but light snowfall is likely over the southern plains early Saturday.
Colorado Springs has received 8.1 inches of snow as of Dec. 1. Canon City has received 10.9 inches and the Pueblo area has gotten 4.6 inches of snow so far this month, according to the weather service's data. These totals are near average, with Colorado Springs and Canon City totals being just above normal.