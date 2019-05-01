Morning commuters in Colorado Springs are seeing foggy conditions early Wednesday following a spring snow storm. Additional rain and cloudy skies are expected through today, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The fog is very dense in north El Paso County and Monument but should lift about 10 a.m., meteorologists said.
The high in Colorado Springs is expected to reach near 57 degrees, but the sky will stay overcast throughout the day. Rain is likely to turn into snow overnight with a low of 33 degrees.
Thursday morning will also see some rain showers at about lunchtime. The high is expected to be near 57 degrees. The sun is expected to peek through often throughout the day in partly sunny skies, but rain showers are likely to continue through the night.
The sun should return Friday with a high of 65 degrees. The weather for the weekend is expected to be dry and sunny, with highs in the 70s, the service's forecast shows.
Tuesday's spring snow storm brought several inches to the Pikes Peak region. The storm was slow-moving, but strong.
Peterson Air Force Base measured 4 inches of snow at 9:20 a.m. and less than 2 inches of snow was measured near downtown, Colorado Springs.
Cripple Creek measured 4 inches of snow and farther north, Estes Park measured nearly a foot of snow.