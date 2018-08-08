A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected for Colorado Springs before noon Wednesday, forecast meteorologists.
Temperatures will reach 81 degrees Wednesday with highs expected to remain in the low 80s through the week, the weather service predicts.
A slight chance of afternoon storms persists through Friday before the weather clears with sunny skies forecast for the weekend.
Following a week of severe weather, multiple media outlets reported an “extremely rare” early-morning tornado that touched down Wednesday in Weld County, north of Denver.