Showers are expected to continue, with a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon around Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has refrained from issuing a flash flood watch as of early Wednesday morning, but predicts heavy rains over the mountains. There's also a chance of severe storms in Kiowa County.
These lighter showers arrive just after a mix of rain and hail storms throughout the Pikes Peak region on Monday and Tuesday, causing flooding and power outages.
Wednesday's forecast high is 87 in Colorado Springs, and is expected to cool later in the week, with a chance of severe thunderstorms.