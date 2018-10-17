Below-average temperatures are forecast Wednesday around Colorado Springs, but warmer weather is expected this weekend.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a high near 49 on Wednesday, lower than the average daily temperature of 63 in Colorado Springs.
Light showers were seen scattered across Colorado Springs early Wednesday, but no other chance of rain is expected throughout the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday and wind gusts up to 15 mph are likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., meteorologists say.
Cloud cover is expected to gradually lift throughout the day Thursday, with a high near 57.
Clear skies over the weekend will bring highs of 61, 60, and 65 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively - a major contrast to last weekend when the Pikes Peak region had its first taste of wintry temperatures.
Overnight lows throughout the week are expected to stay above freezing in Colorado Springs, but a weather outlook has been issued by the service for the southeastern mountains. Accumulations of snow will range from 2 to 5 inches across the eastern San Juans. Spotty, light showers are possible over the lower plains Wednesday night.