A hotheaded Ohio weatherman lashed out at viewers — calling them “pathetic” — when they complained that his tornado forecast had interrupted Monday night’s broadcast of “The Bachelorette,” wild footage shows.
Meteorologist Jamie Simpson was live on Fox 45 in Dayton when he flipped out and began scolding folks for caring more about the popular ABC reality TV show than a twister tearing through the region.
“I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already, (saying) ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, okay?” Simpson fumed, according to footage posted by Cincinnati.com.