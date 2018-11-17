The latest weather updates. Get more information on traffic and road conditions here.
6:30 p.m.
The city of Fountain has gone on accident alert. Drivers involved in non-injury crashes in which impairment is not suspected should exchange insurance information and file a cold report online.
5:30 P.M.
Colorado Springs is on accident alert. Drivers involved in non-injury crashes in which impairment is not suspected should file a report online.
5:05 p.m.
From Falcon Fire Department:
Firefighters report major thoroughfares such as U.S. 24 and Woodmen Road are "ice rinks." That means side streets will be even worse!
5 p.m.
Flights into and out of Colorado Springs Airport were either on time or ahead of schedule despite the freezing drizzle and light snow. The exception was flights arriving from Denver where arrivals and departures at Denver International Airport were delayed by up to 2 hours.
4:30 p.m.
Noting iced up Colorado Department of Transportation cameras along Interstate 25, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s by midnight, causing travel conditions to be hazardous.
3:45 p.m.
With streets turning icy, fog decreasing visibility and reports of accidents piling up, Falcon and Black Forest fire departments issued warning to drivers to stay off the roads or, at the very least, slow down.
2:51 p.m.
The Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday at Acacia Park is canceled to ensure the safety of city staff and residents as inclement weather moves into Colorado Springs, the city tweeted.
--
A wintry mix of freezing rain, snow and fog is expected to roll through Colorado Springs Saturday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo expects chances of snow and freezing drizzle before 3 p.m. with mostly snow after. Fog is also forecast to blanket the area before 1 p.m., becoming patchier after 2 p.m.
Snow totals should be minimal— less than an inch during the day and again through the night, the weather service said. Little to no ice should accumulate.
Temperatures are forecast to be between the low 30s and high teens with winds between 5 and 10 mph.
In the mountains, the highest snow totals are expected north of Interstate 70 and east of the Continental Divide, said OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz. Most areas in the northern mountains are forecast to receive 2 to 6 inches, though Eldora has the potential for 7+ inches.
Meteorologists expect the storm in Colorado Springs to clear by early Sunday, with the sunny poking out more and more throughout the day. The high temperature is predicted to be 41 degrees, rising to a high of 48 degrees Monday as the sun continues to burn off clouds.