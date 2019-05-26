tornado1.JPG
Photo via Lucy Bergmann, KKTV.
4:01 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted that a Tornado watch was issued for northeastern and east-central Colorado until 9:00 p.m.

Click here for the latest weather warnings out of Boulder

Click here for the latest weather warnings out of Pueblo

3:46 p.m. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service that will be in effect until 4:00 p.m. for areas near Monument, Pikeview and Black Forest. Quarter sized hail is possible.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a tornado watch for the eastern plains of Colorado on Sunday, as well as a tornado warning for Central Bent and Kiowa counties in the southeast. 

A tornado warning for Toonerville was in effect until 3:15 p.m. The National Weather Service tweeted that there was a possibility of ping pong ball sized hail in some areas.

The tornado watch was in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday night for southern and eastern counties including Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers and Yuma. The National Weather Service warned of hail the size of a half dollar and wind speeds up to 60 mph in areas like Springfield, Elder, Walsh and Pritchett.

The National Weather Service reported that severe thunderstorms would increase coverage and intensity through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Meteorologists also issued a hazardous weather warning for Central eastern Colorado.

"The primary threats will be hail to three inches in diameter, wind gusts to 75 mph, a few tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall which may cause flash flooding," read the report.

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

