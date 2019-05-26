4:50 p.m.
Storms are causing delays at Denver International Airport.
A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Adams, Elbert, Washington, Arapahoe, Lincoln, Weld, Morgan and Denver counties.
Arrival and departure delays are expected due to storms in the area. Thanks for your patience as we wait out the storm ☔️— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 26, 2019
Storms, some severe will continue to quickly move north-northeast across the Palmer Divide, Front Range Urban Corridor & northeast plains thru the afternoon. The strongest storms will be capable of producing 2 inch diameter hail, damaging winds to 60 mph and even a tornado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/v5QfaxAhHY— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 26, 2019
4:01 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted that a Tornado watch was issued for northeastern and east-central Colorado until 9:00 p.m.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/BBL7Dx3m8I— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 26, 2019
--
3:46 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service that will be in effect until 4:00 p.m. for areas near Monument, Pikeview and Black Forest. Quarter sized hail is possible.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Black Forest CO, Monument CO, Pikeview CO until 4:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/z40dC2zA1S— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 26, 2019
--
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a tornado watch for the eastern plains of Colorado on Sunday, as well as a tornado warning for Central Bent and Kiowa counties in the southeast.
A tornado warning for Toonerville was in effect until 3:15 p.m. The National Weather Service tweeted that there was a possibility of ping pong ball sized hail in some areas.
Tornado Warning including Toonerville CO until 3:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/NQn7K6WlYk— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 26, 2019
The tornado watch was in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday night for southern and eastern counties including Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers and Yuma. The National Weather Service warned of hail the size of a half dollar and wind speeds up to 60 mph in areas like Springfield, Elder, Walsh and Pritchett.
The National Weather Service reported that severe thunderstorms would increase coverage and intensity through Sunday afternoon and evening.
Meteorologists also issued a hazardous weather warning for Central eastern Colorado.
"The primary threats will be hail to three inches in diameter, wind gusts to 75 mph, a few tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall which may cause flash flooding," read the report.
Large hail in Springfield this afternoon. This is from Morgan who said her crops are badly damaged and cars dented. We're not out of the woods yet for the eastern Plains. Threat through early this evening for strong thunderstorms #cowx pic.twitter.com/A6R0uzScj1— Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) May 26, 2019
Tornados are possible over the far eastern plains. Here are some safety tips to help keep you safe. Visit https://t.co/pZtSo4uzlK for details. #cowx pic.twitter.com/2oj2f8Z5nS— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 26, 2019