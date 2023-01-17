Multiple snowstorms are predicted to roll through the Pikes Peak region, the worst anticipated for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Freezing temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low bottoming out at 32 degrees. Two to Four inches of snow accumulation is expected in Colorado Springs with more expected throughout the state.
1:48 p.m. Tuesday: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon after a multi-vehicle crash. The closure is expected to last until at least Tuesday evening.
10:51 a.m. Tuesday: Colorado State Patrol is asking the public across the state to avoid travel Wednesday in wake of snow expected Tuesday night.
If travel is unavoidable on Wednesday, CSP has provided some helpful tips to ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for the storm.
. Ensure tires are up to the task with a minimum tread depth of 3/16”
. Refill washer fluid
. Check windshield wipers, and replace if needed
. Check to ensure all vehicle’s systems are functioning properly
. Hybrid and electric cars should be charged over night as colder temperatures drain the battery
. Drive slowly
. Scrape all windows of ice and remove all snow from your vehicle
. Check weather throughout your route and be prepared for changing conditions
CSP troopers suggest travelers to take ‘necessary precautions’ in cases of being stranded.
. Stay with your stranded vehicle, and place bright markers on the vehicle’s windshield or antenna
. Bring extra warm clothing, snow boots, and blankets, along with food and water in the event you are stranded for a significant period
. Carry a portable charger and charging bank to ensure ability to call for help
If traveling Wednesday, stay alert for first responders working in these adverse conditions, along with stranded motorist, CSP said in a press release.