3:24 p.m.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the main threat of the severe thunderstorm watch lies along and south of Highway 50.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for southern CO (areas in Pink). Far southern El Paso county is including in this, but the main threat lies along and south of HWY 50 pic.twitter.com/HpA3i6k54K— Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) June 18, 2019
--
2:44 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for the following counties: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers and Pueblo.
Heavy rain, penny sized hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with the storm, the weather service said.
NEW: #Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeastern Colorado, northeastern New Mexico and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles until 10 p.m. MDT. pic.twitter.com/dgNWnVPhog— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 18, 2019
--
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday in the Pikes Peak region, meteorologists say.
"We will start today off with a good amount of cloud cover," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "How much cloud cover we see will greatly impact our severe potential for the day. The more clouds, the threat will be heavy rain and flooding. If we see more sunshine then we will be concerned for large hail & gusty winds."
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon, followed by a 60 percent chance of showers — and possibly a thunderstorm — after 4 p.m. Rainfall totals of a quarter-inch to a half-inch are possible.
The 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms continues until 10 p.m., then decreases to 30 percent. Expect additional rainfall of up to a tenth of an inch.
Temperatures are expected to reach 71 degrees Tuesday, 78 degrees Wednesday and 83 degrees Thursday.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue each day this week.