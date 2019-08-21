A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Colorado Springs and much of the Colorado Front Range by the National Weather Service on Wednesday.
Fort Carson released personnel early due to severe weather. Supervisors are encouraged to release personnel as the mission allows for safe travel home. Civilian personnel please work with your leadership to submit a liberal leave request.— Peterson AFB: 21 SW (@PeteAFB) August 21, 2019
The weather alert is in effect until 9 p.m., according to the weather service in Pueblo.
El Paso, Teller, Pueblo and Douglas counties are among the many counties under the severe thunderstorm watch.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado and Wyoming until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/A7gmBJD6qE— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 21, 2019
Fort Carson released personnel early due to warnings of severe weather, Peterson Air Force Base tweeted Wednesday.
Areas including Fountain, Security and Pueblo West were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. Hail up to 1 1/2 inches wide was reported along Colorado 115 south of Colorado Springs.
---
High chances of storms are forecast Wednesday and Thursday in Colorado Springs while high temperatures linger, following a record tie of Tuesday's high temperatures throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 70% chance of thunder storms and showers after 5 p.m. Wednesday and the high is expected to be near 87 degrees, the weather service said. The record-tying temperature hit 93 degrees Tuesday, which was last measured at that temperature in 2003.
Last year, the highest temperature recorded in Colorado Springs in August was 91 degrees on Aug. 30. The highest temperature recorded so far this year in August was 96 degrees on Aug. 16.
Thursday has a 50% chance of storms in Colorado Springs after 2 p.m. and the high is forecast to be near 86 degrees.
Friday will have a lower chance of storms after 1 p.m. and the high will be near 88 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to climb back up to the 90s Saturday and Sunday with no chances of rain in the forecast. Saturday's high will be near 92 degrees and Sunday will be sunny with a high near 95 degrees.