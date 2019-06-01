5:07 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning issued included Pueblo, Pueblo West and Blende until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
HAIL STORM: There is a hail storm in Pueblo right now. The pieces are between the size of a pellet and a dime. This is in the shopping center by Highway 50 and Fortino. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/RUfkBk5XYj— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) June 1, 2019
--
A severe thunderstorm watch went into effect Saturday afternoon until 8:00 p.m. for Baca and Las Animas counties, the National Weather Service reported.
The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm watch when three criteria could potentially be met. The first hazard could be hail at 1 inch large in diameter. Second are wind gusts reaching 58 mph or greater. Lastly, the areas could see a higher chance of tornadoes.
Paul Wolyn, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said a storm had moved across northern El Paso County earlier Saturday, where there were reports of three-quarter inch hail.
Another storm near Elbert County could also effect the thunderstorm watch, said Wolyn.
Severe thunderstorms remain possible along and east of I-25 this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats. #cowx pic.twitter.com/v4c2WnQDdn— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 1, 2019
According to the National Weather Service's forecast for Colorado Springs, Sunday has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. with a high near 77 degrees.
Monday, the chance for showers lowers slightly to 20%, but the high bumps up to 82. The evening is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 52.
The 20% chance of thunder storms continues into Tuesday for the Springs, however, most of the day should be sunny with a high of 80. Wind speeds should stay relatively low around 10 mph.
The National Weather Service reported that Wednesday's chances of rain will bump back up to 30% in the afternoon with a high near 73. Thursday, Friday and Saturday all look relatively clear of showers, with highs in the 70s.