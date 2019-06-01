NWS weather watch.jpg
Caption +

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service for Las Animas and Baca counties. Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Show MoreShow Less

5:07 p.m. 

A severe thunderstorm warning issued included Pueblo, Pueblo West and Blende until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

--

A severe thunderstorm watch went into effect Saturday afternoon until 8:00 p.m. for Baca and Las Animas counties, the National Weather Service reported. 

Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms to sweep through Colorado Springs

The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm watch when three criteria could potentially be met. The first hazard could be hail at 1 inch large in diameter. Second are wind gusts reaching 58 mph or greater. Lastly, the areas could see a higher chance of tornadoes.

Paul Wolyn, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said a storm had moved across northern El Paso County earlier Saturday, where there were reports of three-quarter inch hail. 

Another storm near Elbert County could also effect the thunderstorm watch, said Wolyn.

Click here for updates from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Click here for the National Weather Service's Colorado radar map.

According to the National Weather Service's forecast for Colorado Springs, Sunday has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. with a high near 77 degrees. 

Monday, the chance for showers lowers slightly to 20%, but the high bumps up to 82. The evening is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 52.

The 20% chance of thunder storms continues into Tuesday for the Springs, however, most of the day should be sunny with a high of 80. Wind speeds should stay relatively low around 10 mph. 

The National Weather Service reported that Wednesday's chances of rain will bump back up to 30% in the afternoon with a high near 73. Thursday, Friday and Saturday all look relatively clear of showers, with highs in the 70s.

Click here for a detailed forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments