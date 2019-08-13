Thunderstorm warning (copy) (copy)
 Lindsey Smith
5:31 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service for southeastern El Paso County until 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

Wind speeds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail are possible, the weather service tweeted.

--

Forecasters predict high temperatures with relief from afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday in Colorado Springs.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday for parts of eastern and northeastern Colorado, including the cities of Limon, Burlington and Sterling. The tornado watch extends into parts of Kansas and Nebraska.

Today’s forecast high in Colorado Springs is 87 degrees, the weather service in Pueblo reported. There’s a 30% chance of rain after 5 p.m.

Here’s the forecast through the week from NWS:

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. 

