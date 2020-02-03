A looming winter storm moving into the Pikes Peak region Monday afternoon is already causing problems. Freezing drizzle and wet roads throughout the Front Range have the potential to create icy conditions.

In anticipation of the coming weather and low temperatures, many school districts have cancelled evening activities. Some schools have already called for a 2-hour delayed start on Tuesday, including District 49 and Pueblo District 70 schools. Check for local school closures, delays or cancellations here.

Freezing drizzle and foggy conditions are expected to last through the evening and a half-inch of snow is expected to accumulate during the day in Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

By about 5 p.m., an inch of snow has accumulated in Monument and Florissant while 6 inches of snow in Boulder was reported to the weather service. The overnight low will drop to near -5 degrees and up to 5 inches of snow is likely to accumulate overnight in Colorado Springs. Tuesday morning is likely to see more snow and cold temperatures, creating dangerous travel conditions across the region.

Visit the Gazette's traffic map for updates on Colorado Springs-area road conditions.

About 500 flights Monday have been canceled at Denver International Airport in anticipation of the storm, including a few bound for Colorado Springs Airport.

Here are live updates on Monday's road and traffic conditions, snow totals and closures in the Pikes Peak region.

6:19 p.m.

Interstate 70 is closed for safety reasons due to a major crash west of the Vail Pass summit. The closure is at mile marker 195.

5:35 p.m.

Fountain Police Department officers are on accident alert status. Drivers involved in a minor crash that does not involve excessive speed, drug or alcohol use and no one is injured, exchange information and file the incident online at colorado.gov within 72 hours of the crash.

3:35 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is on accident alert status, meaning drivers involved in a minor crash that does not involve excessive speed, drug or alcohol use and no one is injured, exchange information and file the incident online at coloradosprings.gov/police-department within 72 hours of the crash.

3:25 p.m.

School District 49 schools will have a 2-hour delay Tuesday morning.

The rapid change in our weather is bringing freezing drizzle, along with plummeting temperatures to north and eastern El Paso County, creating hazardous driving conditions Monday afternoon, which will intensify Monday night. D49 will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Feb. 4. pic.twitter.com/boeTewLuML — School District 49 (@District49) February 3, 2020

2:50 p.m.

Another crash on southbound Interstate 25 at North Academy Boulevard had the left and center lanes blocked. Both lanes reopened at 3:10 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

A crash has closed southbound Interstate 25 at mile marker 170, three miles north of the Greenland exit, to Exit 174 - Tomah Road, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.

Gazette reader Robert Corely, who is stuck in the traffic, said tow trucks removed one of the two semis from traffic at about 2:40 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, Manitou Springs District 14, Colorado Springs District 11 and Colorado Springs Charter academy have already canceled afternoon and evening activities.

The temperature measures 23 degrees at the airport, the city's official measuring site, at about 1:20 p.m., which creates a potential for icy roads by the time rush hour traffic starts.

Meteorologists issued a winter storm advisory for much of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Freezing drizzle/light snow continues across El Paso, Pueblo, & Fremont Co., with slick roads being reported in the Springs to Monument areas, as well as around Canon City. Main roads have become slick this afternoon & will likely worsen. Please use caution this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/pSO8aMnopj — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 3, 2020

Snow is expected to start falling in higher elevated areas, including Teller County, about 2 p.m. Up to 6 inches of snow and wind gusts around 45 mph are expected Monday evening.

Up to 10 inches of snow is expected over the southern San Juan mountains and up to 8 inches of snow is expected over the western Mosquito and eastern La Garita mountains Monday evening. Wind chill values in these areas are expected to plummet to -25 degrees. Wolf Creek and Monarch mountain passes are likely to have snow-packed and icy roads through the night.