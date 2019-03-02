UPDATE: 7:54 p.m.
Mesa Road in Fountain has been closed because of icy conditions.
UPDATE: 6:33 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo reports expects that "steady light to moderate snow will fall along the southern I-25 corridor through at least 7 pm.'"
(Have snow photos you want to share? Send them to digtal@gazette.com)
UPDATE: 5:25 p.m.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting snow, rain, fog and icy conditions on Interstate 25 between Walsenburg and Fort Collins.
5:20 pm: CDOT webcam of Interstate 25 getting snowpacked on the south side of Colorado Springs pic.twitter.com/uPFDEf6PTl— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 3, 2019
UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.
Colorado Springs and Fountain police are on accident alert.
--
As the snowiest month of the year, March will be starting out as advertised this weekend, with a major storm expected to bring 4 to 8 inches to Colorado Springs and upwards of 3 feet in the mountains, meteorologists say.
Following Friday night's bout of freezing rain, Saturday morning was cold, foggy and drizzly. Snow started falling later Saturday afternoon and was expected to become heavy overnight into Monday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast.
The storm also was bringing frigid temperatures with a low of 7 overnight and a high Sunday of only 16 degrees. Wind chills would make it feel like -5, the weather service said.
Colorado Springs warned drivers of rapidly deteriorating conditions in the afternoon and early afternoon. Its fleet of plows would be hitting roads by 2 p.m. Saturday.
"Snow will fall moderate to heavy at times with rates in excess of 1” per hour," the city said in a news release. "Roads will quickly become snow packed and icy later this afternoon/early evening."
Snow has started in parts of the city and we are on a full call out. During heavy snow, crews will focus on keeping at least one lane open in each direction on main arterials and will address secondary roads as conditions improve. Please drive with caution!— City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) March 2, 2019
Roads will be a mess.Don’t stress.Make some chili.Don’t be silly.Stay home.We’re here if you need us.— Black Forest FD (@BlackForestFD) March 2, 2019
Sunday morning, Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Monument residents could wake up to 3 to 7 inches of fresh snow with another inch to 1½ inches by Monday morning.
This weekend's storm already has dropped nearly a foot in some areas of the mountains. Overnight, Monarch Pass recorded 11 inches, while Crested Butte and Snowmass reported 10 and 8.7 inches, respectively, weather service data shows. The San Juan range saw only 3 to 5 inches overnight, as did the northern Front Range.
Total snow accumulations are expected to range from 14 to 26 inches, though some areas could see upwards of 36 inches, the weather service said.
The new and impending snow has heightened avalanche danger, especially in the Interstate 70 corridor and central mountains. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an avalanche watch that lasts through Monday for the Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch Range, Aspen, Gunnison, Steamboat and the Flat Tops, and Grand Mesa.
"A strong storm arrives today with intense snowfall and strong westerly winds. As snow piles up long-running natural avalanches will occur," CAIC wrote. "Plan ahead for rapidly changing conditions and a sharp rise in avalanche danger over the next 24 hours. Avoid traveling in avalanche terrain beginning around noon today and through Sunday."
"Human-triggered avalanches will be very likely, large and destructive," CAIC added.