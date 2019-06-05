4:02 p.m.
A flood advisory has been issued for southwestern El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Areas including Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, and Security-Widefield will experience flooding as heavy rain and thunderstorms move through the Pikes Peak region, states the advisory, which is in effect until 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has forecast an 80 percent chance of precipitation for Colorado Springs on Wednesday afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms continuing late into the night.
“Slow moving storms are expected, especially closer to the mountains,” reports Gazette News Partner KKTV. “Where we do see these storms heavy rain, small hail and lightning is expected.”
1:59 p.m.
A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo for Huerfano County until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Weather Service warned that heavy rains will likely trigger rock slides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain. The warning read that residents who are living in the area need to move to higher ground immediately.
Flash Flood Warning including Huerfano County, CO until 5:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/AWRZKSJ5jU— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 5, 2019
We are in La Veta. There are clouds covering the top of Spanish Peaks and the mountains behind them are shrouded in clouds. The area is under a flash flood watch. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/R7OYsKgGek— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) June 5, 2019
Areas near Colorado's eastern mountains with burn scars are at risk for flash flooding over the next few days.
Heavy rain over the Sangre de Cristo range, La Grita mountians and the Spanish Peaks may soak the recent Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring burn scars. A flash-flood watch is in effect over these locations starting late Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports.
There is an 80% chance for scattered showers, starting about 1 p.m. in Colorado Springs, with a chance for thunderstorms into late Wednesday. The high will be near 75 degrees and overcast conditions will remain throughout the day, the forecast shows.
Increasing chance for showers & thunderstorms into this evening. Heavy rain possible, elevating the flash flood threat over burn scars.#cowx pic.twitter.com/M63Oi9VO6Q— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 5, 2019
Thursday brings more rain, with a 50% chance, after 12 p.m. The high will be near 78 and scattered storms will continue through the night.
Chances for rain Friday and through the weekend are more likely, the forecast shows. Friday has an 80% chance for afternoon showers and storms with a high near 80 degrees.
Saturday's chance for rain is at 10% after 12 p.m. with a high of 83 degrees, and Sunday's high will be near 69 degrees with a 40% chance for showers in the evening.
A cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms to southern Colorado Sunday through Tuesday with the main risks being locally heavy rainfall, lightning, small hail and gusty winds, meteorologists predict.