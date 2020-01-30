Thursday's round of snow showers will make for a slick commute for drivers on Friday morning.
While Friday will start cold, skies will clear for the start of an unseasonably warm weekend.
10:45 p.m.
Colorado Springs snow crews are out in full force and roads "are snow covered over a layer of ice," said Jack Ladley, Colorado Springs Operations Manager, in an email late Thursday night.
"As one of our meteorologists put it, this event was an 'Over Achiever' and dropped more precipitation on the City than anticipated."
9:06 p.m.
Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist with Gazette news partner KKTV reports that another burst of heavy snow showers is moving through northern El Paso County.
"Travel conditions are challenging and slow north of Colorado Springs. Snow will end, but roads will remain icy into Friday morning."
Another burst of heavy snow showers moving through northern El Paso County. Travel conditions are challenging and slow north of Colorado Springs. Snow will end, but roads will remain icy into Friday morning #cowx pic.twitter.com/szc6DL3K2w— Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) January 31, 2020
The National Weather Service in Pueblo reports that the final band of snow, along with wind gusts up to 35 mph, will create blowing snow and reduced visibility.
CDOT webcam along I-25 over Monument Hill as of 9 pm. One last band of snow, coupled with north winds gusting up to 30-35 mph, will create blowing snow and greatly reduced visibility. #cowx #winterwx pic.twitter.com/3h2Djfo3nN— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 31, 2020
8:45 p.m. Southbound lanes of Peterson Road have reopened near Barnes Road following a multi-vehicle crash.
CDOT is reporting adverse weather conditions on Interstate 25 between Exit 74 (13 miles south of the Pueblo area) and Exit 163, County Line Road (near Monument Hill).
All lanes of traffic are back open again on Peterson Rd, near Barnes Rd. Please slow down and take extra time to get to your destinations tonight and tomorrow morning.— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) January 31, 2020
8:30 p.m. 3 inches of snow has been reported in Monument, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Snow showers were expected to move out of the Pikes Peak region around 9 p.m. and continue south across Pueblo, Huerfano and Las Animas counties through midnight. Much of that snow is expected to hit along the I-25 corridor.
Patchy fog may develop overnight in areas across the region where snow has fallen, the weather service reports.
Colorado Springs snow crews are on partial call out in the north and west sides of the city, according to a tweet from the City of Colorado Springs.
8:00 p.m. Because of snow and ice covered roads, hazardous driving conditions are likely, especially in areas north of Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
CDOT webcam images as of 650 pm. First is I-25 at MM 156 in Gleneagle, the second is Hwy 24 in Falcon. As snow showers continue, roads are beginning to get slushy. Allow extra travel time and stopping distance this evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/7CRMOecbks— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 31, 2020
CDOT webcam along I-25 just north of Monument Hill as of 6 pm. Snow showers moving across the area this evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/KcJmN19aaa— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 31, 2020
7:30 p.m. Colorado Springs police are on accident alert.