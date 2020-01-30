Highway 24 in Falcon -CDOT web cam

Highway 24 in Falcon - CDOT web cam just before 7 p.m. Thursday night. (Via National Weather Service in Pueblo) 

Thursday's round of snow showers will make for a slick commute for drivers on Friday morning. 

While Friday will start cold, skies will clear for the start of an unseasonably warm weekend. 

10:45 p.m. 

Colorado Springs snow crews are out in full force and roads "are snow covered over a layer of ice," said Jack Ladley, Colorado Springs Operations Manager, in an email late Thursday night.  

"As one of our meteorologists put it, this event was an 'Over Achiever' and dropped more precipitation on the City than anticipated." 

9:06 p.m.  

Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist with Gazette news partner KKTV reports that another burst of heavy snow showers is moving through northern El Paso County. 

"Travel conditions are challenging and slow north of Colorado Springs. Snow will end, but roads will remain icy into Friday morning."

The National Weather Service in Pueblo reports that the final band of snow, along with wind gusts up to 35 mph, will create blowing snow and reduced visibility.  

8:45 p.m. Southbound lanes of Peterson Road have reopened near Barnes Road following a multi-vehicle crash. 

CDOT is reporting adverse weather conditions on Interstate 25 between Exit 74 (13 miles south of the Pueblo area) and Exit 163, County Line Road (near Monument Hill). 

8:30 p.m. 3 inches of snow has been reported in Monument, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

Snow showers were expected to move out of the Pikes Peak region around 9 p.m. and continue south across Pueblo, Huerfano and Las Animas counties through midnight. Much of that snow is expected to hit along the I-25 corridor.

Patchy fog may develop overnight in areas across the region where snow has fallen, the weather service reports. 

Colorado Springs snow crews are on partial call out in the north and west sides of the city, according to a tweet from the City of Colorado Springs. 

8:00 p.m.  Because of snow and ice covered roads, hazardous driving conditions are likely, especially in areas north of Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

7:30 p.m. Colorado Springs police are on accident alert. 

