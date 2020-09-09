Colorado Springs hit a low of 30 degrees overnight, which ties the record low from 1941, meteorologist Klint Skelly said.
The temperature is not the official low as it could still drop even lower Wednesday, Skelly said.
- Pikes Peak region closures and delays
- Colorado Springs area road conditions
6:23 a.m.
Waking up to a winter-like morning, Colorado Springs is expected to see snowfall Wednesday while a winter weather advisory and freeze warning are in effect until noon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday's high is forecast at 39 degrees with and overnight low of 30 degrees. Chance of snow is 80% before 1 p.m. with around and inch possibly accumulating. Winds will be light between 5 and 10 mph.
Roads may be slippery, especially with colder temperatures in the morning
Snowfall will let up into the afternoon but return again before midnight at a 50% chance with little to no accumulation expected.
Weather whiplash
Just two days after the hottest day of the year on Sunday, Colorado Springs Wednesday morning will be greeted with snow and ice as commuters make their way around town, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo’s forecast.
Drivers should also watch for fallen branches, which are possible as leafed-out trees could break under the weight of snow accumulation.
A winter storm warning is in effect through midday Wednesday in northern El Paso and Teller counties as about 7 inches of snow was predicted to fall in northern Colorado Springs and across Rampart Range, said Kyle Mozley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. About 3 inches of snow was expected in the southern areas of the city. Most of the snow was expected to fall Tuesday night.
Overnight temperatures in Colorado Springs Tuesday were expected to dip as low as 26 degrees — possibly breaking the 28-degree record for the coldest temperature recorded on Sept. 8, 1941, according to the National Weather Service.
Roads were slick and dangerous Tuesday night as temperatures dropped into the low 30s and caused multiple crashes on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs and north of El Paso County.
A serious injury rollover crash on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday night caused a full closure between Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Another crash on the interstate blocked the right southbound lane at mile marker 186, two miles north of Castle Rock. Left lanes of northbound I-25 were also blocked because of a crash five miles north of Castle Rock at mile marker 189, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported. Both crashes were cleared Tuesday night.
Colorado 67 South near Cripple Creek reopened Tuesday evening after it was closed for multiple slideouts on Tenderfoot Pass, Teller County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Greg Couch said.
Winter weather conditions this early in the year are rare, according to weather service meteorologist Klint Skelly, who said the earliest snow on record in Colorado Springs was on Sept. 3, 1961.
This week’s forecast shows improving conditions and warming temperatures.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a 60% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts are expected to drop to between 5 and 10 mph. Snow is expected before noon, with less than half an inch of new accumulation possible.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees. There will be a chance of rain and snow showers before 11 p.m., followed by possible rain showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 40% with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 and a 30% chance of precipitation before temperatures rebound into the high 60s Friday. The rest of the weekend is expected to be clear and sunny.