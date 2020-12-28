8:24 p.m.
The commercial vehicle chain law has been lifted between mile marker 278 and Trull Road in Teller County.
8:03 p.m.
Passenger vehicle traction laws are now enacted along east- and westbound U.S. 24 between mile marker 278 just outside Woodland Park and Trull Road near Divide. Passenger vehicles must have snow or mud tires, use chains or alternative traction devices, or be a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle.
Chains or alternative traction devices are also required for all commercial motor vehicles, including buses and vans with a capacity of 16 persons or more.
US 24 EB/WB: Passenger vehicle traction law between MM 278 and Trull Rd. Passenger vehicles are required to have snow or mud/snow tires, use chains/alternative traction devices or be a 4WD/AWD vehicle. https://t.co/YphiDS7vTb— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 29, 2020
US 24 EB/WB: Commercial vehicle chain law between MM 278 and Trull Rd. Chains or alternative traction devices (ATDs) required for all CMV, including buses and vans of 16+ capacity. https://t.co/Lt8T0ueQ5w— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 29, 2020
UPDATE 8:01 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. Tuesday in El Paso County.
Additional snow accumulations between 2 to 5 inches are expected, the weather service said.
Drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions that could impact the nighttime or Tuesday morning commute.
Winds were also expected to gust over 30mph overnight, Gazette news partner KKTV reported, causing low visibility and difficult travel.
"Roads will become slick and icy, snow packed in some spots, especially in the hills," KKTV reported.
Snow showers will linger through Tuesday morning and "visibility will be a concern as wind gusts will stay strong through midday," KKTV said.
KKTV reports variable snowfall across the region as follows:
Woodland Park/Palmer Divide: 3 to 7 inches.
Colorado Springs Springs/Falcon: 2 to 5 inches. West of Interstate 25 in the foothills: 3 to 7 inches.
South/Southeast El Paso County: 0 to 3 inches.
Colorado Springs and Fountain are both on Accident Alert status due to inclement weather and icy conditions.
In a traffic accident with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention; no driver involved as suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; all drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information; and no damage to public property, such as street signs or utility poles, has occurred, drivers should exchange their information and report the accident later.
In Fountain, drivers can report the incident online within 72 hours at colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.
In Colorado Springs, drivers can pick up a traffic accident report from any police department substation or at coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/report-minor-traffic-accident.
10:22 a.m.
Snow is expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday night in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service predicts.
There is a 60% chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. Monday with less than an inch of accumulation expected, the agency said.
Monday is likely to be cloudy with a high of 36 degrees and winds between 6 and 15 mph.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 22 degrees and chances of snow increase to 80% with 2 to 4 inches forecast.
Click or tap here for the video forecast.
"A few snow showers will be with us Tuesday morning," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We stay cold and windy Tuesday. Visibility will be a concern Tuesday morning especially as wind gusts will stay strong. Roads will likely be covered in snow."
Total snowfall for December 2020 in Colorado Springs has been 2 inches while the monthly average is typically 5.7 inches. However, Monday and Tuesday's snowfall could help bring this months accumulation closer to the monthly average.
The rest of the week will likely be dry with a blip of snow Thursday night, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph. A slight chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a 30% chance of snow showers after noon.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 35 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday, New Year's Day: Partly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
A crazy busy day after Christmas at Garden of the Gods with temps in the 50s. #cowx #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/FwVDK1eFoa— Jerry Herman (@coloherman) December 26, 2020