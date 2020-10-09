Colorado Springs residents felt more record-breaking heat Friday and can expect continued warm weather Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday's high of 84 degrees topped the previous record of 82, set on this date in 1950 and 1963, according to NWS data.
High heat, low humidity, and wind gusts will challenge firefighters battling the wildfire on Barr Trail in Manitou Springs, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
“Fire danger remains high again,” wrote KKTV meteorologist Lucy Bergemann. “Gusts near the Incline Fire burning in Manitou Springs could be around 20-25 mph during the day.”
The fire, which is suspected to have been purposely set, was uncontained and had burned between 3 and 5 acres by Friday morning, according to Forest Service spokeswoman Dawn Sanchez.
"They're making really good progress," Sanchez said of the firefighters' efforts. "We hope to see containment later today."
Bergemann forecast a high in the 80s and continued fire hazards on Saturday, with a cold front bringing cooler conditions on Sunday.