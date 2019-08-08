5:31 p.m.
The Manitou Springs and Monument libraries closed at 5 p.m. due to the flash flood warning
5:12 p.m.
A tornado warning for El Paso County was extended until 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The flash flood warning for northwestern El Paso County remains until 8 p.m.
Tornado Warning including El Paso County, CO until 5:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/yxvdQdgUXR— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 8, 2019
Click here for the National Weather Service's watches, warnings and advisories map.
--
4:56 p.m.
A flash flood warning is in effect for northern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs until 8 p.m. Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, up to two inches of rain has fallen cross northern portions of Colorado Springs.
Other areas that are expected to to experience flooding include: Fountain, Monument, Air Force Academy, Black Forest, Peyton, Falcon, Gleneagle, Peterson AFB, Cimarron Hills, Stratmoor and Security-Widefield.
We take this break from Wildlife news to bring you this weather photo of a storm over Monument Colorado this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/XdzATv13jj— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 8, 2019
A flash flood watch also continues for Fremont County, Pikes Peak above 11000 feet Teller County and the Rampart Range until 9 p.m.
According to the weather service, "Mud and ash flows along with rock slides and dangerous flash flooding will all be possible in and near burn scars should heavy rainfall develop over these areas. Be prepared to seek higher ground should flash flooding occur."
--
4:38 p.m.
The tornado warning for Black Forest has been extended until 5 p.m. The storm is moving east at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
--
A tornado warning for Black Forest in northern El Paso County was issued by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon.
The warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. and could include quarter-sized hail, the weather service reported.
Tornado Warning including Black Forest CO until 4:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/qPcL3tPDWg— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 8, 2019
A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Black Forest, as well as for Colorado Springs and Security-Widefield until 5 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Colorado Springs CO, Security CO, Black Forest CO until 5:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/NtTzFfyNmD— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 8, 2019