The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for drainages running from Buena Vista to Trinidad as thunderstorms threaten the region.
The main risk of flooding is centered on burn scars, with Spring, Decker, Junkins and Hayden Pass scars in the cross hairs.
"Storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, and will have the potential to repeatedly move over the same locations," the weather service warned.
In Colorado Springs, the daytime temperature is expected to hit 80 degrees before storms move in. The storms are expected to hit after 3 p.m., the agency said.
Update: Strong t-storms & a few severe t-storms possible over the plains, along & south of Fountain to Eads, this afternoon & early eve. Strongest storms could produce wind gusts to 60 mph, hail to the size of quarters, & a brief weak land spout tornado can't be ruled out. #cowx pic.twitter.com/QeAfFz7got— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 6, 2021
Denver and points north along Interstate 25 have a lower likelihood of storms, with a 30% chance this afternoon.
Denver's high temperature is expected to hit the low 80s, the agency predicted.
Tuesday's storms come ahead of hot weather for much of the week.
Temperatures by Friday are expected to hit the high 90s in Denver and the mid 90s in Colorado Springs, forecasters predict.
Cooler temperatures are expected to hit over the weekend, with highs in the 80s in Denver and high 70s in Colorado Springs, the weather service said.