Despite the destruction and hefty cost of Monday’s trifecta of thunderstorms, flooding and hail in the Pikes Peak region, National Weather Service officials say the storm was an “intense, but not extreme event.”
“Storms vary year-to-year and location-to-location, but in the big picture, what we saw on Monday was not out of the ordinary for the monsoon season,” said service hydrologist Tony Anderson of the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather service measures the abnormality of a storm in terms of “recurrence intervals” Anderson said. Recurrence intervals represent the percent likelihood of an event happening in a given year for any given geographic point. For example, a 100-year event means there is a 1 percent chance of a precipitation event happening in a year, which the weather service classifies as the threshold for extreme.
Data from the epicenters of the two major storm cells Monday — one over Fountain and the other over Woodland Park — showed that the peak rainfall in Fountain had a 2 percent to 4 percent chance of happening in a year, whereas the storm over Woodland Park had a 20 percent to 25 percent chance of happening in a given year.
“The Woodland Park statistic surprised me with how high it was,” Anderson said.
In comparison, the 2013 flooding that followed more than 10 inches of rain in a little more than 24 hours in Colorado Springs had less than a 1 percent chance of happening, “probably about a tenth of a percent,” Anderson said.
Though Monday’s storm is not classified as “extreme,” Anderson said he and his colleagues have been discussing why it feels like these types of events are happening more often than in the past.
“The recurrence interval applies to a given point , so we may get a 100-year storm in one spot (in the county) in the area in one year, then another storm in a different spot the next year,” he said. “But for us, they’re both in our neighborhood, and the community still has to deal with the aftermath of both of them, even if they are statistically different.”
Anderson also mentioned that the Waldo burn scar has boosted the amount of debris flowing off the hillsides into populated areas.
“The burn scar is recovering nicely now, but it still has not recovered fully, so we’re getting extra discharge,” he said.
Anomalous weather has swept through other parts of the country during the past week, the Washington Post reported, with dozens of tornadoes hitting Iowa July 19, softball-size hail mixed with high-speed winds pummeled Kentucky July 20 and a conveyor belt of rain and clouds caused flash flooding from the Carolinas up through New England Tuesday and Wednesday.
Experts attribute those events to a rare and steep summer dip in the jet stream, which interacted with the intense midsummer heat blanketing the Lower 48.
“Even veteran meteorologists with decades of experience are astounded by the extreme nature of this jet stream pattern,” said Jeff Halverson, Capital Weather Gang’s severe weather expert told The Washington Post.
Twitter: @lizmforster