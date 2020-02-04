020520-news-snowfeature 02
Stanley Lichaj, from Poland, uses a snow blower to clear snow near the parking lot of the Cascade Lodge in Cascade on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. An overnight winter storm brought over several inches of snow through out Teller and El Paso Counties. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush The Gazette

As the temperature hovers around 9 degrees in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, many Pikes Peak region school districts are calling for 2-hour delayed starts Wednesday as overnight temperatures are likely to plunge well below zero.

Colorado Springs-area districts delaying school times Wednesday include Cheyenne Mountain district 12, Colorado Springs district 11, Fountain-Ft. Carson district 8, and more. Regional school districts also with delayed starts Wednesday include Manitou Springs district 14, Woodland Park RE-2, Pueblo district 70, and others.

Visit gazette.com/closings for updates on other school districts.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a wind chill advisory for El Paso and Pueblo counties overnight. Wind chill values are expected to hit -20 degrees between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday's overnight low in Colorado Springs will be near -2 degrees with wind chills values as low as -15 degrees, according to the weather service.

The sun should thaw things out Wednesday with a high temperature near 30 degrees in Colorado Springs. But the overnight low is expected to plummet again to temperatures near 7 degrees and wind chill values as low as -15 degrees.

