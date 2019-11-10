Early risers Monday are likely to be met with freezing drizzle, ice and snow, making for a hazardous morning commute after Pikes Peak region residents were lulled into complacency by a springlike weekend.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a winter weather advisory from midnight Sunday until 11 a.m. Monday for areas including Colorado Springs, Monument, Cañon City, Pueblo and El Paso and Pueblo counties.
The advisory area runs along the Interstate 25 corridor, extending north of Colorado Springs and south to the New Mexico line.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service said in its advisory. “Ice accumulations of a light glaze followed by snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.”
Conditions could vary from one area to another, said Klint Skelly, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Northern Colorado Springs and northern El Paso County are more likely to see a mix of ice and snow, while central and southern portions of the city might only see snow.
“Parts of Colorado Springs are going to be impacted by it, but some places will see all snow, some places will see light freezing drizzle before the snow and some will see both,” Skelly said. “It’s a really tough forecast.”
A cold front was expected to move through the Springs , with freezing drizzle developing from 4 to 6 a.m. Monday, Skelly said.
Early morning temperatures will be in the low 20s, he said, and Monday’s high will only reach the upper 20s.
The brunt of Monday’s precipitation should end by about 9 a.m. for Colorado Springs. But light flurries could linger until noon, affecting higher elevation areas, along with Teller County, the Rampart Range area and Manitou Springs, he said.
Monday night temperatures will fall into the teens.
The weather roller coaster returns Tuesday when temperatures will climb as dramatically as they fell the previous day. The high Tuesday will be around 60, Skelly said.