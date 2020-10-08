Colorado Springs saw more record-high temperatures Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Thursday afternoon reached a high of 86 degrees, topping a record of 83 degrees set in 1958 and 1979, according to National Weather Service data.

Colorado Springs residents can expect similar weather Friday and Saturday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

“Plan on temps to once again climb well into the 80s through the first half of our weekend,” wrote KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan. “Smoke looks like it will stick around too.”

Sanjuan wrote that an expected cold front should drop temperatures into the 70s Sunday.