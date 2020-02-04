As the temperature hovered in the single digits late Tuesday, many Pikes Peak region school districts are calling for 2-hour delayed starts Wednesday as overnight temperatures are likely to plunge well below zero.

Colorado Springs-area districts delaying school times Wednesday include Cheyenne Mountain district 12, Colorado Springs district 11, Fountain-Ft. Carson district 8, and more. Regional school districts also with delayed starts Wednesday include Manitou Springs district 14, Woodland Park RE-2, Pueblo district 70, and others.

Visit gazette.com/closings for updates on other school districts.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a wind chill advisory for El Paso and Pueblo counties overnight. Wind chill values are expected to hit -20 degrees between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday's overnight low in Colorado Springs will be near -2 degrees with wind chills values as low as -15 degrees, according to the weather service.

The sun should thaw things out Wednesday with a high temperature near 30 degrees in Colorado Springs. But the overnight low is expected to plummet again to temperatures near 7 degrees and wind chill values as low as -15 degrees.