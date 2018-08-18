Heavy rain Friday in the Pikes Peak region caused “severe flooding,” stranding residents and drivers.
A bridge in Hanover was washed out at Boca Raton Heights and Indian Village Heights, said county spokesman Dave Rose. One lane was reopened at 10:30 p.m., but county officials urged caution as the lane will need to be shared by traffic in both directions. Repairs will continue on Saturday.
The American Red Cross briefly set up a temporary shelter, but then determined it wasn’t needed.
“The Red Cross is meeting with individuals north of the washout on an individual bases to determine if assistance in needed or if they have friends or family where they can stay until temporary repairs can be made to re-open the roadway that washed out,” Rose said in an email.
KOAA reported that staff and students were stranded at Prairie Heights Elementary School and Hanover Junior/Senior High School because roads were washed out in the area.
Water also covered parts of Interstate 25, washing cars off of the road, the county tweet said. Rescue efforts were taking place.
I-25 was flooded south of Colorado Springs near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. Lucy Bergemann, a meteorologist at the station, said up to 2 inches of rain fell in the area in less than an hour.