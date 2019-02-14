Another warm and windy day is on tap for the Pikes Peak region.
The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 64 degrees in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph are expected in the morning, decreasing slightly in the afternoon. Gusts could reach as high as 40 mph, the NWS said.
Overnight temperatures in the city should fall to near 30 degrees, with a chance of rain before 3 a.m. Friday. Snow could mix with rain between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., the NWS said.
The forecast calls for a mostly sunny day on Friday, with a high of 56 degrees, followed by an overnight low of 24 degrees.
Saturday will be slightly cooler, with a high of 49 degrees. Clouds are expected to move in Saturday night, with a low of 17 degrees.
The NWS predicts a slight chance of snow on Sunday in Colorado Springs, with a high of 36 degrees. The chance of snow increases Sunday night, with an overnight low of 10 degrees.
Watch for an additional chance of snow on Monday, with a high of 23 degrees.
In the high country, snow is expected to continue through the weekend, with significant accumulations in the forecast.