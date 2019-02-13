Mother Nature will be waving a red flag in the Pikes Peak region Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for extreme fire danger across southeastern Colorado, thanks to warm temperatures, strong winds and low relative humidity. The warning will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m.
The summit of Pikes Peak had an 86-MPH wind gust at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, with a high temperature near 59 degrees, the NWS said. Winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected during daytime hours, with gusts as high as 30 mph Wednesday night. The forecast calls for an overnight low in the mid-30s.
Mostly sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees are expected in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Thursday night brings the best chance of precipitation in Colorado Springs over the coming week. The forecast calls for a slight chance of rain after 11 p.m., with a possible snow mix after 3 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, high winds and heavy snow are likely in the high country. Mountain locations could see wind gusts as high as 75 mph through Wednesday night. Several rounds of snow, heavy at times, are expected along the Continental Divide through Saturday.