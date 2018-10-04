A brisk and breezy morning greeted commuters in the Pikes Peak region Thursday morning, just one day after temperatures reached 85 degrees in Colorado Springs.
High temperatures will fall well short of that mark this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, with a predicted high of 62 degrees and a chance of showers. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast for Thursday night, with an overnight low of 46 degrees.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 71 degrees, followed by a slight chance of thunderstorms.
The weekend could get dicey for outdoor activities in the Colorado Springs area, the weather service says.
Saturday’s forecast brings a 30 percent chance of showers early, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 54. The chance of showers on Sunday increases to 50 percent, with a high near 58. Winds of up to 15 mph are expected both days. Low temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights are expected to be in the upper 30s.
According to Gazette news partner KKTV, rain and snow are possible in the mountains on Saturday, with a better chance of precipitation on Sunday.
And if you’re wondering about Milwaukee’s outlook for Thursday afternoon’s playoff game between the Brewers and Colorado Rockies? The NWS is forecasting sunny skies, northwest winds near 15 mph, and game-time temperatures in the 50s.