Students from 40 marching bands from medium and large high schools across Colorado won’t know who’s the best in the state this year.
Due to forecast cold temperatures, wind chill and possible heavy snowfall, the Colorado Bandmasters Association has canceled scheduled 4A and 5A state championships, which were to have been held Monday and Tuesday at the U.S Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
The events will not be rescheduled due to “stadium availability and other factors,” the organization’s website states.
The decision impacts eight Pikes Peak region 4A high school bands — Vista Ridge, Palmer, Widefield, Rampart, Pine Creek, Mesa Ridge, Liberty and Air Academy — and two 5A high school bands — Doherty and Fountain-Fort Carson.
The semi-finals and finals competitions for 1A, 2A and 3A high schools is on schedule for Nov. 4 at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.
Local marching bands competing in those divisions include The Classical Academy, Sand Creek and Harrison high schools.
A letter from Ken Ovrebo, marching chair, says the association preferred to hold this year’s competition on Friday and Saturday, but due to home Air Force Falcons football games on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, the association was “forced to move to Monday and Tuesday.”
With past competitions also being impacted by inclement weather, a committee last winter examined alternative locations for the state championship competition for the larger schools, he said.
Members looked for stadiums that could handle 20 bands a day for two days, plus spectators, 101 buses, 97 equipment vehicles and 63 food trucks.
“The committee considered every stadium in the state, including the new stadium at CSU, CU, Broncos Stadium, CSU/Pueblo, Dicks Sporting Goods Stadium, Coors Field,” Ovrebo said.
However, “The only venue that met our needs and that CBA can afford is the Air Force Academy.”
Ovrebo said he understands “all the financial and emotional implications” of the situation.
His intent is to “get a one-performance state contest in so that all seniors, as well as all band students, will not miss this opportunity to perform.”