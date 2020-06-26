Thunderstorms have hit the Front Range, including El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area, bringing heavy rain, hail and tornado warnings.
Have photos or videos from the storm that you'd like to share? Send them over to digital@gazette.com
Read the latest weather updates here:
5:05 p.m.
-A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Colorado Springs until 5:45 p.n.
-A new tornado warning has been issued for eastern El Paso County, including the Ellicott area until 5:30 p.m.
4:55 p.m.
-A flash flood warning has been issued for including Black Forest CO until 7:30 p.m.
-A tornado warning issued for northern El Paso County has expired.
-A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Peyton and Falcon until 5:30 p.m.
- Colorado Springs is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.
-Pea and marble-sized hail has been reported in Monument.
Pea to marble sized hail falling in Monument. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rzgYUzPtp0— Terry Terrones (@terryterrones) June 26, 2020
4:15 p.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for the north side of Colorado Springs, Black Forest and other parts of northern El Paso County.
The current tornado warned storm in northern El Paso Co. is a very dangerous storm! If you are in the path of this storm, TAKE COVER NOW!!! #cowx https://t.co/J6ghG1HTnv— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 26, 2020
4:10 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Black Forest and Momument areas until 4:45 p.m. by the weather service.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Black Forest CO, Monument CO until 4:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/VnwJ4aAmNe— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 26, 2020
---
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued from noon to 9 p.m. by the weather service.
Hail — up to 1.5 inches in diameter — and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible as storms spread east across the Interstate 25 corridor between 3 and 6 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m., according to the weather service. Tornadoes also are possible, the agency reported.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/Fzgru4VLDu— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 26, 2020
The thunderstorm watch area includes Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Teller County, Douglas County and Pueblo County along with all other areas east of I-25 in Colorado.
Also, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the weather service for areas that include Castle Rock and the south metro Denver area until 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Centennial CO, Castle Rock CO, Castle Pines CO until 2:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/nfNBxzkKXM— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 26, 2020
Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding, according to the forecast.
A chance of thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after noon on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday, NWS reported.
Here's the full weekend forecast from NWS:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 82, low near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85, low near 56.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90, low near 58.