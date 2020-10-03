Colorado Springs residents can expect cooler temperatures Saturday, but the air will still be hazy as smoke continues to drift across the Front Range from fires burning in northern Colorado and Wyoming, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The Cameron Peak wildfire is currently at 38% containment, according to inciweb.gov, an incident information website. The Mullen fire, which started in Wyoming, has crossed the border and is now burning in Colorado as well. The incident website reports that the Wyoming blaze has now surpassed the Cameron Peak fire in size; it is currently at 136,840 acres and is only 6% contained.
A cold front is forecast to drop the daytime high into the 60s, according to KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan. But it is also pushing smoke from both fires into southeastern Colorado.
“Smoke will carry on through the first part of the weekend,” Sanjuan wrote. “If you are sensitive to smoke you will want to limit time outside.”
Warmer temperatures and clearer air conditions are expected Sunday with a high in the middle 70s, KKTV reports.