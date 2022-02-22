110521-news-vaccine 01.jpg

Changes were made by officials on Tuesday to COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites across El Paso County because expected inclement weather, including freezing temperatures and snowfall.

Changes are listed by site and day below, according to the county:

The Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, (south of JCPenney)

Testing delays and closures

Tuesday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.

Vaccination delays and closures

Tuesday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.

Wednesday: To be determined

Thursday: To be determined

Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs (southeast parking lot)

Testing delays and closures

Tuesday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.

Vaccination delays and closures

Tuesday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.

Wednesday: To be determined

Thursday: To be determined

Falcon testing site, intersection of Old Meridian Road and Chicago Avenue

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.

El Paso County Public Health South testing site, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain (enter from Fontaine Boulevard)

Tuesday: Open during normal hours

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.

All sites are expected to resume normal hours Friday. For more information, visit El Paso County Public Health’s website at elpasocountyhealth.org.

