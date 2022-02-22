Changes were made by officials on Tuesday to COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites across El Paso County because expected inclement weather, including freezing temperatures and snowfall.
Changes are listed by site and day below, according to the county:
The Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, (south of JCPenney)
Testing delays and closures
Tuesday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.
Vaccination delays and closures
Tuesday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.
Wednesday: To be determined
Thursday: To be determined
Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs (southeast parking lot)
Testing delays and closures
Tuesday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.
Vaccination delays and closures
Tuesday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.
Wednesday: To be determined
Thursday: To be determined
Falcon testing site, intersection of Old Meridian Road and Chicago Avenue
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.
El Paso County Public Health South testing site, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain (enter from Fontaine Boulevard)
Tuesday: Open during normal hours
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Delayed opening with site opening 10 a.m.
All sites are expected to resume normal hours Friday. For more information, visit El Paso County Public Health’s website at elpasocountyhealth.org.