Labor Day Lift Off events have resumed for the evening after weather briefly forced a closure of the field at Memorial Park Sunday afternoon.
Organizers reported the weather delay at 4:45 p.m. on Twitter.
The field was cleared out because a lightning strike was reported within six miles of the event, said Labor Day Lift Off manager Scott Appelman. Some festival goers waited out the delay inside their cars. The field reopened 30 minutes after the last strike.
Because of windy weather, tethered balloon rides were canceled Saturday night, and will be cancelled again tonight.
Weather on Saturday night forced a candlestick glow, when pilots send flames into the air by firing off their burners, but don't inflate their balloons.
Weather permitting, balloons will be inflated tonight.
Food vendors, a beer garden and live music planned for the evening are still a go, organizers said. The glow is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
You can text LIFTOFF19 to 888-777 for updates.
The Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival runs through Monday morning. See the schedule of events below: